Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, And Lee Re Suit Up To Take On A Chicken Business And Negotiations In “Shin’s Project” Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project” has unveiled a new poster!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

In the newly released poster, Mr. Shin, Jo Philip (Bae Hyeon Seong), and Lee Si On (Lee Re) stand side by side, drawing attention with their unique personalities. Mr. Shin, shown buttoning his shirt with a relaxed smile, gives off a dependable presence as if he could handle any task entrusted to him.

Jo Philip, with his upright posture and steady gaze, gives off the aura of a legal professional. Lee Si On, gripping a delivery bag and marching forward with confidence, conveys a bold, energetic spirit. Above all, the three wear sharp suits that set them apart from ordinary fried chicken restaurant owners and employees, hinting at the unusual nature of the restaurant to come.

The phrase on the poster, “Delivery is on the way! The chicken is delicious, and the solutions are even tastier!” also makes a strong impression. At first glance, it seems like a simple slogan for fried chicken restaurant employees, but the words reveal their extraordinary identity as people who resolve disputes while serving chicken, heightening anticipation for the trio’s upcoming activities.

“Mr. Shin” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

