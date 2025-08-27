Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, And Jo Aram Keep Their Hopes High In Poster For New Drama 'To The Moon'

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing. The cast includes Lee Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, Ra Mi Ran as Kang Eun Sang, Jo Aram as Kim Ji Song, and Kim Young Dae as Ham Ji Woo.

The newly released poster shows Jung Da Hae, Kang Eun Sang, and Kim Ji Song holding cellphones with eager expressions. In contrast to the bleak backdrop of the subway, the three stand out with bright smiles that convey hope and excitement.

Meamwhile, the subway setting symbolically shows the characters’ ambition to ride the so-called “coin train” all the way to the moon. The tagline, “Do we have it too…? The one secret move to turn the game around!”, highlights the desperate hopes and challenges of people from humble backgrounds who dream of breaking free from ordinary life and achieving a dramatic turnaround.

The poster also links the daily “hell train” commute that office workers endure with the drama’s title, “To the Moon,” signaling the start of a special journey that marks a departure from ordinary life.

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

