TXT’s Yeonjun Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For First Solo Album Release

TXT’s Yeonjun is officially gearing up for his very first solo album!

On August 27, The Fact reported that Yeonjun is in the midst of working on his first solo album, aiming for a November release. According to the report, he has already completed much of the recording for the album’s tracks and is currently filming the music video overseas. Yeonjun is said to be taking an active role in the album’s production, ensuring that the project fully captures his artistry and individuality.

In response to the report, his agency BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the news, stating, “Yeonjun is currently working on a solo album with the goal of releasing it in November.”

Although Yeonjun released his first solo mixtape “GGUM” in September 2024, this upcoming release will mark his first official solo album containing multiple tracks since his debut with TXT in March 2019.

Meanwhile, TXT recently celebrated a new milestone by announcing their contract renewal with BIGHIT MUSIC. Following the group’s renewal, Yeonjun will become the first member of TXT to launch a solo album.

Are you excited for Yeonjun’s upcoming solo album?

Stay tuned for more updates!

