Watch: Yim Si Wan, Park Gyu Young, And Jo Woo Jin Clash In Brutal War For Supremacy In New Film “Mantis”

Netflix’s upcoming “Kill Boksoon” spin-off film “Mantis” has revealed its first poster and trailer!

“Mantis” is an action film that centers on Mantis (Yim Si Wan), a top-tier assassin who returns to the hitman industry after a long vacation—only to find it in complete chaos. As he reenters this anarchic environment, Mantis encounters Jae Yi (Park Gyu Young), his fellow trainee and rival, and Dok Go (Jo Woo Jin), a retired legendary killer, and discovers that they are all competing for the No. 1 spot among the killers.

The newly released poster shows Han Wool (Yim Si Wan) dressed in a striking, blood-red outfit. Han Wool, a top-class killer under South Korea’s largest assassination company MK ENT is famously known as “Mantis.” Coming back from a long vacation, he returns to shocking news: the company’s CEO is dead, and the organization is on the brink of collapse.

The poster also highlights Mantis’s ominous sickle-shaped weapon, underscoring his deadly reputation. His nickname Mantis, derived from the Chinese characters for “death,” “demon,” and “spirit,” sets the tone for the film’s intense action. The tagline, “A new generation of rising killers,” teases a brutal showdown as assassins clash for dominance in a world where every rule has crumbled.

The trailer opens with the commanding voice of MK ENT CEO Cha Min Gyu (Sul Kyung Gu) laying out the rules of the contract killing business. It then shifts to Han Wool—the gifted A-class assassin—alongside his longtime rival Jae Yi and the retired legend Dok Go. As the foundations of the industry collapse, their collision sparks a deadly fight for power.

Stylish, rhythmic action sequences showcase assassins taking down targets with precision, each driven by their own motives. Standout moments include Jae Yi taunting Han Wool with, “Am I not above you now?” and Han Wool’s chilling retort, “Is that why you wanted to kill me?”—a tense exchange that captures the fragile line between friendship and rivalry. Meanwhile, Dok Go’s return shakes up the battlefield, raising the stakes for who will emerge as the industry’s new No. 1.

“Mantis” will premiere on September 26.

Until then, watch Yim Si Wan in “Summer Strike”:

Watch Now

Also check out Park Gyu Young in “A Good Day to be a Dog”:

Watch Now

Source (1)