August Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from July 7 to August 7. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for August.

Byeon Woo Seok topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,779,765 for August. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Solo Leveling,” “wolf cut,” and “Byeon Woo Seok card,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “shoot,” and “donate.” Byeon Woo Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.64 percent positive reactions.

BTS came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 1,686,305, followed by Lim Young Woong in third place with a score of 1,593,895.

Soccer star Son Heung Min took fourth place for August with a brand reputation index of 1,186,630, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo rounded out the top five with a score of 1,014,037.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

