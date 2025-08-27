August Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 27, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from July 7 to August 7. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for August.

Byeon Woo Seok topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,779,765 for August. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Solo Leveling,” “wolf cut,” and “Byeon Woo Seok card,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “transform,” “shoot,” and “donate.” Byeon Woo Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.64 percent positive reactions.

BTS came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 1,686,305, followed by Lim Young Woong in third place with a score of 1,593,895.

Soccer star Son Heung Min took fourth place for August with a brand reputation index of 1,186,630, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo rounded out the top five with a score of 1,014,037.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Byeon Woo Seok
  2. BTS
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. Son Heung Min
  5. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  6. PSY
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. Choo Young Woo
  9. Gong Yoo
  10. Yoo Jae Suk
  11. IVE
  12. Park Bo Gum
  13. RIIZE
  14. Lee Byung Hun
  15. Park Bo Young
  16. Jun Hyun Moo
  17. SEVENTEEN
  18. Ma Dong Seok
  19. Young Tak
  20. Lee Chan Won
  21. TWICE
  22. Park Na Rae
  23. Faker
  24. Kim Yuna
  25. Park Eun Bin
  26. Choo Sung Hoon
  27. Kim Jong Kook
  28. Lee Jun Hyuk
  29. Kim Hye Soo
  30. Red Velvet

