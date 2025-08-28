Winners Of The Brand Of The Year Awards 2025
The Brand of the Year 2025 winners have been announced!
Every year, the Korea Customers Council conducts consumer surveys to select the Brand of the Year for various categories. This year, over 3 million people participated in the surveys for Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
Check out the winners for Korea below!
Male Variety Show Star: Yoo Jae Suk
Female Variety Show Star: Jang Do Yeon
Male Entertainer: Moon Se Yoon
Female Entertainer: Hong Hyun Hee
Comedian: Kim Won Hoon
Comedienne: Lee Eun Ji
MC: Park Kyung Lim
Announcer-Entertainer: Kang Ji Young
Sports Entertainer: Lee Se Dol
Male Multi-tainer: Park Bo Gum
Female Multi-tainer: Lee Young Ji
Female Web Variety Show MC: Jang Do Yeon – “Salon Drip”
Male Idol Variety Show Star: Jin
Female Idol Variety Show Star: An Yu Jin
Male Idol: Stray Kids
Female Idol: UNIS
Male Solo Artist: G-Dragon
Female Solo Artist: Rosé
Male Rookie Idol: CLOSE YOUR EYES
Female Rookie Idol: Hearts2Hearts
Hot Trend Female Idol: KATSEYE
Rising Star Female Idol: SAY MY NAME
Male Hot Icon: WOODZ
Female Hot Icon: Lee Soo Ji
Band: DAY6
Male Vocalist: Lee Mu Jin
Crossover Group: Libelante
Traditional Musician: Song So Hee
Drama Actor: Lee Jun Hyuk
Drama Actress: Park Bo Young
Film Actor: Yoo Hae Jin
Film Actress: Song Hye Kyo
OTT Actor: Park Bo Gum
OTT Actress: IU
Rookie Actor: Cha Woo Min
Rookie Actress: Shin Si Ah
Rising Star Actor: Lee Jun Young
Rising Star Actress: Roh Jeong Eui
Hot Trend Actor: Choo Young Woo
Scene Stealer Actor: Choi Dae Hoon
Scene Stealer Actress: Lee Bong Ryun
Acting Idol: Park Jinyoung
Male Radio DJ: Kim Tae Gyun – “2 O’Clock Cultwo Show”
Female Radio DJ: Wendy – “Wendy’s Young Street”
Male Advertisement Model: Lim Young Woong
Female Advertisement Model: Jang Won Young
Male Celebrity YouTuber: Choo Sung Hoon – “ChooSungHoon”
Female Celebrity YouTuber: Lee Soo Ji – “Hot Issue Ji”
Male Web Variety Show MC: Kai – “Jeongwaja”
YouTube Comedy Channel: “beautyfool”
Chef: Jung Ji Sun
Sports Star: Faker
Talk Show: “You Quiz on the Block”
Observational Variety Show: “Home Alone”
Weekend Variety Show: “Running Man”
Sports Variety Show: “Shooting Stars”
Dating Show: “I am Solo”
OTT Variety Show: “Kian’s Bizarre B&B”
Competition Show: “Immortal Songs”
Travel Variety Show: “Adventure by Accident 4”
Here are the winners voted for the individual and culture categories in Indonesia:
Male Idol: SEVENTEEN
Female Idol: aespa
Male Solo Artist: G-Dragon
Female Solo Artist: Jennie
Rising Star Male Idol: NCT WISH
Rising Star Female Idol: Hearts2Hearts
Band: DAY6
Female Vocalist: IU
Actor: Byeon Woo Seok
Actress: Go Youn Jung
And the winners voted for the individual and culture categories in Vietnam:
Male Idol: TEMPEST
Female Idol: aespa
Male Solo Artist: Kim Jae Joong
Female Solo Artist: Jisoo
Rising Star Male Idol: ARrC
Actor: Park Bo Gum
Actress: IU
eSports Gamer: Faker
Korean Game: In the SEOM with BTS
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
