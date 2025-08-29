Watch: Lee Sun Bin, Jo Aram, And Ra Mi Ran’s Cryptocurrency Investment Take Them On Emotional Roller Coaster Ride In “To The Moon”

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has released a new teaser!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Lee Sun Bin plays Jung Da Hae, a non-recruited employee in Maron Confectionery’s marketing and PR team. Da Hae, who has no particularly impressive credentials, is one of the few non-recruited hires at the company. Despite an unstable job environment, a tiny paycheck, and unspoken discrimination from recruited employees, she shows a persistent spirit.

Jo Aram plays Kim Ji Song, a non-regular employee in the accounting team at Maron Confectionery. Representing Gen Z’s “YOLO” lifestyle, Ji Song struggles with credit card debt yet continues to spend freely on shopping, dating, and hobbies.

Ra Mi Ran stars as Kang Eun Sang, a Management Support team member at Maron Confectionery, who has faced countless failures, from stock investments to various startups. Still, she refuses to give up. At work, she runs “Kang Eun Sang’s Shop,” selling miscellaneous goods, and seizes every chance to earn money.

The newly released teaser captures the cryptocurrency investment journey of Jung Da Hae, Kim Ji Song, and Kang Eun Sang. It opens with Kang Eun Sang’s narration, “This train is headed for its final destination—the moon.” The teaser builds tension reminiscent of the real-world coin market while also portraying the strong solidarity among the women as they rely on one another to endure.

It also offers a glimpse of their emotional roller coaster in the world of crypto investments. In some scenes, they are celebrating when things go well, while in others, they cry over their losses. The teaser ends with the three women together at night, as Jung Da Hae exclaims with excitement, “It’s a beautiful night.”

Watch the teaser below!

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

