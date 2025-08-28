“Delusion” Production Team Apologizes For Leaving Trash Behind After Filming

Disney+’s upcoming series “Delusion” has issued an apology after reports surfaced that its production team left trash behind following a shoot in Jeju Island.

Earlier in the day, a post on an online community claimed that the drama crew had abandoned garbage at the filming site. Photos and videos showed piles of litter scattered across a forest, including coffee cup holders used on set—one of which featured an image of lead actor Kim Seon Ho.

On August 28, production company Showbox released a statement explaining, “Because filming wrapped late at night, we were unable to thoroughly clean the site due to poor visibility. Once we became aware of the situation, we immediately apologized to the site managers and relevant authorities and cleared all the trash. The area has now been fully restored.”

They continued, “We sincerely apologize for failing to properly clean the site after filming and for causing inconvenience. Moving forward, we will exercise greater care to prevent this from happening again.”

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Delusion” is a mystery thriller set in 1935 Gyeongseong. The drama stars Kim Seon Ho as Yun Iho, a painter commissioned to create a portrait of Song Jeong Hwa (Suzy), a reclusive woman who hasn’t been seen in public for over half a century and is surrounded by endless rumors. As Yun Iho begins to uncover her mysterious secrets, a suspenseful tale begins to unfold.

Source (1)