Watch: Jun Ji Hyun Faces Deadly Threats While Kang Dong Won Becomes Her Relentless Protector In “Tempest”

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Tempest” has unveiled new character teaser videos!

“Tempest” follows Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a renowned UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.

Moon Ju’s teaser begins with her haunting narration: “I had a dream. A woman was dying.” As a diplomat who has earned global trust and international acclaim, Moon Ju makes the bold decision to run for office in order to expose the forces behind the attack on a presidential candidate. San Ho’s voice-over—“I watched that woman. A woman who doesn’t realize she’s in danger”—adds intrigue, hinting at the complicated bond that will develop between them. Her determined words, “The only key I have in my hand is you, Baek San Ho. I want to open it—see where that door leads,” paired with San Ho’s relentless efforts to shield her from imminent threats, amplify curiosity about how their relationship will unfold in the face of danger.

San Ho’s teaser mirrors Moon Ju’s with a chilling parallel: “I had a dream. In that dream, I was a woman.” The clip shows him quietly watching her from afar, deepening the mystery of his true identity. Though known as the ace of an elite mercenary company, no one truly knows his true background. After being commissioned by a mysterious figure to serve as Moon Ju’s bodyguard, he resolves to protect her as she teeters on the edge of danger. Even when Moon Ju tells him she cannot trust him, he calmly replies, “That doesn’t matter. I’ll just do my job,” both breaking down her walls and leaving viewers questioning his real intentions.

“Tempest” will premiere with three episodes on September 10, followed by two new episodes weekly starting September 17, for a total of nine episodes.

