Shin Seung Ho Joins Suzy, Lee Soo Hyuk, And Dex In Talks For New Fantasy Drama

Shin Seung Ho may be starring together with Suzy, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Dex in the upcoming drama “Men of the Harem” (literal title)!

On August 28, OSEN reported that Shin Seung Ho has been cast in the upcoming drama “Men of the Harem.”

In response to the report, his agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP stated, “It is a project he has been offered and is currently reviewing.”

Based on a popular web novel, “Men of the Harem” is a fantasy romance drama about Empress Latil of the Tarium Empire, who brings in male concubines in order to protect her throne.

Suzy is in talks to star as Empress Latil, while Shin Seung Ho has reportedly been offered to play one of the concubine roles. Lee Soo Hyuk and Dex are also in discussions to appear in the drama.

The drama will be directed by Lee Eung Bok, known for “Sweet Home 2,” “Sweet Home 3,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Goblin,” with the script written by Hwang Jin Young, who wrote MBC’s “My Dearest.”

