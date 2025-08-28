Watch: Stray Kids Takes 1st Win For 'CEREMONY' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By IVE, Sunmi, And More

Watch: Stray Kids Takes 1st Win For "CEREMONY" On "M Countdown"; Performances By IVE, Sunmi, And More

Music
Aug 28, 2025
by M Lim

Stray Kids has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “CEREMONY”!

On the August 28 episode of M Countdown, the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’s “CEREMONY” and NCT WISH‘s “Surf.” Stray Kids ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,000 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, IVE, CORTIS, Red Velvet’s Joy, Sunmi, Kep1er, Jeon Somi, TEEN TOP, AB6IX, idntt, 8TURN, AMPERS&ONE, AtHeart, CMDM, In A Minute, Snow Man, Dahye, and Juniel.

Check out their performances below!

Stray Kids – “CEREMONY”

IVE – “XOXZ”

CORTIS – “What You Want”

Red Velvet’s Joy – “Love Splash!”

Sunmi – “BLUE!”

Kep1er – “BUBBLE GUM”

Jeon Somi – “CLOSER”

TEEN TOP – “Cherry Pie”

AB6IX – “STUPID”

idntt – “BOYtude”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

AtHeart – “Push Back”

CMDM – “Step with me”

In A Minute – “How We Do”

Snow Man – “CHARISMAX”

Dahye – “Lemon Cherry Bomb”

Juniel – “COMET”

