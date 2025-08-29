Kim Young Kwang Dishes On Working With Lee Young Ae For New Drama 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Kim Young Kwang has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Walking on Thin Ice”!

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” will tell the story of the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother desperate to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

By day, Lee Kyung is a popular after-school art teacher with a degree from a prestigious university, handsome looks, and a friendly personality. But even though he appears to be a warm, upstanding young man, Lee Kyung is actually a frosty and detached type with a secret job: he moonlights as a famous MD at the club Medusa, where he only handles VIPs. Lee Kyung also keeps his distance from others in order to hide a secret about himself that no one knows.

When asked why he chose to star in the drama, Kim Young Kwang revealed, “Above all else, the fact that I would be able to act together with Lee Young Ae was incredibly appealing.” He also spoke enthusiastically about their teamwork, commenting, “I learned a lot from personally seeing her focus and energy on set. Above all, I was able to film comfortably because I trusted her.”

As for how he approached the role of Lee Kyung, Kim Young Kwang shared, “Because he’s a character whose exterior and inner feelings are entirely different, rather than expressing those differences clearly and distinctly, I focused on portraying how his emotions changed naturally depending on the situation. The changes in his external style were also an important device in conveying his duality.”

Kim Young Kwang chose “double life” as the key phrase he would use to describe Lee Kyung, explaining, “He’s living an entirely different life on the outside and the inside, and even though he sometimes ruins situations because he can’t control his emotions, he ultimately harbors a desperation to get his life back.”

The actor went on to recall, “I remember that when I first read the script, I was so curious about Lee Kyung’s double life and where his journey would lead him that I couldn’t put down the script until I got to the ending. Although he may appear rough and dangerous, he’s actually a character who has a secret he can’t tell anyone.”

Finally, Kim Young Kwang concluded, “Even if they seem fine on the outside, I think everyone goes about enduring life in their own way. ‘Walking on Thin Ice’ is a drama that honestly depicts that unseen weight of life, so please look forward to it.”

“Walking on Thin Ice” will premiere on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)