Stray Kids Sets New Record For Highest 1st-Week Album Sales Of 2025 With “KARMA”

Stray Kids has set a new benchmark in 2025 with their latest release!

On August 22, the group made their highly anticipated comeback with their fourth studio album “KARMA” and its title track “CEREMONY.”

After surpassing 2 million copies on its first day alone, according to Hanteo Chart, “KARMA” went on to sell an impressive 3,036,360 copies in its first week—becoming the first album of the year to surpass 3 million first-week sales and securing the highest first-week sales of any K-pop release in 2025 so far.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Source (1) (2)