Mysterious Problem-Solver Sul Kyung Gu Works With Air Force Lieutenant Hong Kyung To Land A Hijacked Plane In “Good News”

Netflix’s upcoming film “Good News” has released its first character stills!

Set in 1970, “Good News” follows a group of people who hatch a suspicious plan to land a hijacked airplane by any means necessary.

The newly released stills capture critical moments featuring Nobody (Sul Kyung Gu), a mysterious figure with no known name or occupation who secretly handles the nation’s most sensitive affairs; elite Air Force Lieutenant Seo Go Myung (Hong Kyung) who unexpectedly gets drawn into the covert operation; and Park Sang Hyun (Ryoo Seung Bum), the Korean Central Intelligence Agency chief who issues the orders to ensure the hijacked plane lands on Korean soil at all costs.

Nobody’s hunched figure, clad in a worn coat and casual hat, sparks curiosity about how this enigmatic man becomes the key problem-solver in such a high-stakes scenario.

Seo Go Myung’s tense expression in the control room raises questions about whether this accidental key player can successfully execute the extraordinary mission.

Meanwhile, Park Sang Hyun’s focused gaze alongside his bureaucrats leaves viewers wondering if the operation is unfolding according to his plan.

The stills also hint at rising tension with Deputy Minister of Transportation Shinichi (Yamada Takayuki), who must manage unexpected complications, and the chilling smile of Denji (Kasamatsu Sho), the leader of a Japanese communist group attempting to hijack the plane to Pyongyang.

“Good News” will premiere on October 17.

In the meantime, watch Sul Kyung Gu in “Kingmaker: The Fox of the Election”:

Watch Now

Also watch Hong Kyung in “Troll Factory” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)