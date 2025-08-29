Watch: Stray Kids Takes 2nd Win For 'CEREMONY' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By IVE, AB6IX, And More

Stray Kids has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “CEREMONY”!

On the August 29 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” and Stray Kids’s “CEREMONY.” Stray Kids ultimately took the prize with a total of 14,067 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, IVE, CORTIS, Red Velvet’s Joy, Sunmi, TEEN TOP, AB6IX, idntt, 8TURN, YOUNG POSSE, AMPERS&ONE, MADEIN S, CMDM, SECRET NUMBER, iii, JAESSBEE, Juniel, Queenz Eye, and SEVENTOEIGHT.

Check out their performances below!

Stray Kids – “CEREMONY”

IVE – “XOXZ”

CORTIS – “What You Want”

Red Velvet’s Joy – “Love Splash!”

Sunmi – “BLUE!”

TEEN TOP – “Cherry Pie”

AB6IX – “STUPID”

idntt – “You Never Met”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

YOUNG POSSE – “YSSR”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

CMDM – “Step with me”

SECRET NUMBER – “Don’t Touch”

iii – “Forbidden Midnight”

JAESSBEE – “SHUT THAT”

Juniel – “COMET”

Queenz Eye – “ACHA!”

SEVENTOEIGHT – “DRIP&DROP”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

