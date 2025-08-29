Kim Dan And Yoo Jung Hoo Join Suzy And Lee Soo Hyuk In Talks For New Fantasy Drama

Casting news continues to roll in for the upcoming drama “Men of the Harem” (literal title)!

On August 29, OSEN reported that Kim Dan and Yoo Jung Hoo will be joining the cast of “Men of the Harem.”

In response to the reports, Kim Dan’s agency commented, “Discussions are ongoing,” while Yoo Jung Hoo’s agency Artist Company stated, “We are positively discussing the casting, and we are grateful for the opportunity.”

Based on a popular web novel, “Men of the Harem” is a fantasy romance drama about Empress Latil of the Tarium Empire, who brings in male concubines in order to protect her throne.

Suzy is currently in talks to play Empress Latil, while Lee Soo Hyuk, Dex, and Shin Seung Ho are in discussions to star as her potential concubines. Kim Dan and Yoo Jung Hoo are also said to be in talks for concubine roles, raising anticipation for the drama’s star-studded lineup.

The drama will be directed by Lee Eung Bok, known for “Sweet Home 2,” “Sweet Home 3,” “Mr. Sunshine,” and “Goblin,” with the script written by Hwang Jin Young, who wrote MBC’s “My Dearest.”

Rookie actor Kim Dan made his debut in the ongoing SBS drama “The Winning Try,” while Yoo Jung Hoo, who debuted in 2022, recently appeared in the KBS2 drama “My Girlfriend is the Man!”

Stay tuned for more updates!

