Ma Dong Seok And Seo In Guk Lead Angels Into War Against Park Hyung Sik In “Twelve”

The action hero series “Twelve” has released preview stills for Episodes 3 and 4!

Inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of the East, “Twelve” tells the story of 12 angels living in the human world in human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. Long ago, the angels barely managed to seal the forces of evil in the gates of hell through their sacrifice, bringing peace. However, with the evil spirits awakening, chaos returns.

Spoilers

The newly released stills capture the moment when the battle between the angels and the forces of evil truly begins.

Sensing that an even greater threat is looming after the first threat from the evil spirits, Tae San (Ma Dong Seok), Won Seung (Seo In Guk), and Ma Rok (Sung Dong Il) set out to track their traces. Although Tae San fights to protect his comrades—whom he regards as family—he is constantly torn by the wounds and deep mistrust he carries from humans. His inner struggle soon puts him at odds with the angels who are determined to defend mankind, creating emotional tensions that add new layers to the story.

At the same time, Ogui (Park Hyung Sik) joins forces with the high priest Sa Min (Kim Chan Hyung) in an attempt to shroud the human world in darkness.

The stills also show Mir (Lee Joo Bin), Do Ni (Go Kyu Pil), Mal Sook (Ahn Ji Hye), and Bang Wool (Regina Lei) each gearing up for battle in their own ways, while Won Seung, Ma Rok, Gang Ji (Kang Mina), and Jwi Dol (Sung Yoo Bin) face the looming danger of being surrounded by enemies.

Finally, Geum Soon (Ye Soo Jung)—the only human whom Tae San opens his heart to—appears among the angels with a look of fear, hinting at another poignant thread in the unfolding conflict.

The next episode of “Twelve” will air on August 30 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ma Dong Seok in “The Roundup” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Park Hyung Sik in “Happiness” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)