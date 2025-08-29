Results Of Soompi's 'BOYS II PLANET' International Prediction Polls (Round Of 48)

The Round of 48 has closed for Soompi’s “BOYS II PLANET” International Prediction Polls!

The second season of Mnet’s hit survival show “BOYS PLANET,” “BOYS II PLANET” originally began with 160 contestants and is now down to 48 who are fighting to make it to the final group. In the next episode, half of the contestants will be eliminated, leaving only 24 moving onto the next round.

Ahead of the next Survivor Announcement Ceremony, Soompi opened International Prediction Polls to gauge which contestants our readers are rooting for.

Voting was open from August 20, 2025 at 4 p.m. KST through August 29 at 10 a.m. KST.

The participants for each poll were as follows:

5 Pick

2,681 participants (13,405 total votes)

121 countries

Top Countries: United States – 443 participants (16.52%) Philippines – 360 participants (13.43%) Malaysia – 242 participants (9.03%) India – 217 participants (8.09%) Indonesia – 164 participants (6.12%)



1 Pick

3,231 participants

125 countries

Top Countries: United States – 482 participants (14.92%) Philippines – 448 participants (13.87%) India – 311 participants (9.63%) Malaysia – 276 participants (8.54%) Indonesia – 217 participants (6.72%)



Here are the poll results:

*Please note that these polls do not affect the official rankings of “BOYS II PLANET” contestants in any way. Data is only collected to share the preferences of Soompi readers. Official voting is available on the Mnet Plus app.

The next episode of “BOYS II PLANET” airs on September 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

