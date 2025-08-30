Go Min Si Personally Speaks Up To Deny School Violence Allegations

Go Min Si has personally denied the allegations of school violence made against her.

Back in May, an anonymous post on an online community claimed that an actor with the last name Go had committed school violence against multiple classmates starting in middle school. Although the post never specifically named the actor in question, it was widely speculated that “Go” was Go Min Si. At the time, Go Min Si’s agency MYSTIC STORY responded by firmly denying the allegations and announcing their plans to take legal action.

On August 30, Go Min Si posted the following statement on Instagram addressing the accusations:

For months, all I did was wait for the results of the investigation and repeatedly try to calm my heart, which was shaken to the edge, dozens of times each day, while enduring and holding it in. But now, for the sake of those who must still be waiting, I think it is my duty for me to state my position, which is why I’m speaking up.

I myself know better than anyone that I was a student who enjoyed deviance and spent my school days immaturely, and because I regret it, I have walked the path to where I am today while sincerely doing my best to live a better life, even if I can’t be perfect, to make up for my shortcomings. I have endured all sorts of gossip and rumors, and I let them slide because I considered everything my responsibility, but there is absolutely no reason for me to have to accept false accusations just because my past was imperfect. I will unequivocally admit to what is true, but what is clearly false is false. To make things absolutely clear, I have never committed school violence.

Although there is no clear evidence that can prove that school violence occurred aside from the online post by the anonymous individual claiming to be a “victim,” I also agree that in cases of school violence, it is difficult to provide definitive evidence. Therefore, I, who was accused of being a “perpetrator,” have submitted all evidence that can feasibly support my claim that I was not a perpetrator, and as the investigation is still ongoing, even if it takes a long time, I will not rest until the truth is revealed about these school violence accusations, which include falsehoods.

I also believe that school violence, which is a serious problem in our society, deserves strict punishment. However, exploiting this issue for malicious purposes only undermines and chips away at the seriousness of the problem of true school violence. I truly, truly hope that everyone knows how cruel and terrible it is that someone can be mercilessly destroyed within the world of the internet, where rumors run rampant and people come to groundless conclusions as they please even when someone clearly says they are lies. No matter what, the truth will undoubtedly come to light.