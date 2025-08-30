Watch: Stray Kids Takes 3rd Win For 'CEREMONY' On 'Music Core'; Performances By IVE, TEEN TOP, And More

Stray Kids has won a third music show trophy for “CEREMONY”!

On the August 30 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were Park Da Hye and Maktub’s “Starting With You,” Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” and AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk’s “Endangered Love.” Stray Kids ultimately took the win with a total of 7,662 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included IVE, Sunmi, TEEN TOP, CORTIS, Red Velvet’s Joy, Jeon Somi, RAINBOW18, AB6IX, idntt, MADEIN S, Juniel, AMPERS&ONE, 8TURN, Queenz Eye, CMDM, and Ki:XÉ.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “XOXZ”

Sunmi – “BLUE!”

TEEN TOP – “Cherry Pie”

CORTIS – “What You Want”

Red Velvet’s Joy – “Love Splash!”

Jeon Somi – “CLOSER”

RAINBOW18 – “SNS (Slow N Steady)”

AB6IX – “STUPID”

idntt – “Storm”

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

Juniel – “COMET”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

Queenz Eye – “Feel the Vibe”

CMDM – “Step with me”

Ki:XÉ – “ON_LiNE”

Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below:

