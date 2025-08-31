7 K-Pop Songs Land In Top 40 Of UK's Official Singles Chart As HUNTR/X's 'Golden' Remains No. 1

K-pop is taking over the United Kingdom’s Official Singles Chart!

For the week of August 28 to September 3, a record-breaking seven K-pop tracks landed in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the United States).

Leading the pack was “Golden,” the long-running hit by the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the film “KPop Demon Hunters” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami). “Golden” spent its fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the chart, extending its own record as the K-pop song with the most weeks at the top.

Once again, “KPop Demon Hunters” charted three different songs in the top 10: in addition to “Golden,” fictional boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” (both sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) stayed strong at No. 4 and No. 6 respectively.

TWICE’s contributions to the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack also charted in the top 40 this week. Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung’s version of “Takedown” rose to a new peak of No. 27, while the group’s 2024 hit “Strategy” (which was originally released last December but recently enjoyed a surge in popularity due to its inclusion on the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) ranked No. 39.

Aside from the massively popular “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack, both BLACKPINK and Stray Kids made the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart this week. BLACKPINK’s latest single “JUMP” took No. 29 in its seventh week on the chart, while Stray Kids’ new title track “CEREMONY” debuted at No. 37.

