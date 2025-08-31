'The Winning Try' Stars Thank Viewers And Say Goodbye As Drama Ends

With SBS’s “The Winning Try” winding to a close, the stars of the drama have shared their final thoughts!

On August 30, the comedy sports drama ended on a rise in its viewership ratings as it aired its series finale.

Expressing his deep gratitude to the show’s viewers, Yoon Kye Sang remarked, “Above all else, the biggest reason that ‘The Winning Try’ was able to wrap up successfully is because of the love we received from our viewers. Everyone who cheered us on through every episode is a miracle in and of themselves.”

Yoon Kye Sang also spoke fondly of his experience filming the drama, recalling, “Even on set, our teamwork shone bright as we supported one another. I hope that energy was conveyed to viewers and that this drama will remain a good memory for the viewers. Once again, thank you.”

Im Se Mi similarly shared her deep affection for the drama and her co-stars, sharing, “I now see all the people who appeared in the drama as their actual characters. That’s how much love I poured into this drama.”

“Because I became so attached, from the moment that the first episode began airing, I felt really sad,” she continued. “From young people’s journeys of growth to the stories of the adults that determine their lives, I was happy to have been able to enjoy watching ‘The Winning Try’ as a viewer.”

The actress went on to add, “If there’s anyone who hasn’t been able to watch it yet, I recommend that you make sure to binge-watch it.”

Finally, Kim Yo Han commented, “As I spent about a year practicing and filming for the drama, it’s a project for which I have a lot of affection, and I’m sad that it’s already ending.”

“I, too, tuned in to every episode and enjoyed watching,” he continued, “and I think it’s a drama that truly reflects the hard work of the entire cast and crew. I’d like to sincerely thank the many people who have shown love for ‘The Winning Try’ up until now.”

