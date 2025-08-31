BIGHIT MUSIC Releases Official Statement Regarding BTS's Jimin And Song Da Eun

On August 31, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement via press regarding BTS’s Jimin’s recent dating rumors with Song Da Eun.

Previously, the two were swept up in dating rumors after Song Da Eun posted a TikTok video on August 27 showing her waiting for Jimin to come up the elevator and surprising him with a greeting.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s full statement is as follows:

Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it. However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts. The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present. We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist.

Source (1) (2)