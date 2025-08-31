Watch: Stray Kids Takes 4th Win For 'CEREMONY' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By IVE, CORTIS, And More

Stray Kids has snagged a fourth music show trophy for “CEREMONY”!

On the August 31 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” aespa’s “Dirty Work,” and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” Stray Kids ultimately took the win with a total of 5,804 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included IVE, Sunmi, CORTIS, TEEN TOP, Kep1er, Red Velvet’s Joy, Jeon Somi, AB6IX, AtHeart, iii, idntt, MADEIN S, AMPERS&ONE, Juniel, 8TURN, Queenz Eye, and Jo Jung Min.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “XOXZ”

Sunmi – “BLUE!”

CORTIS – “What You Want”

TEEN TOP – “Cherry Pie”

Kep1er – “BUBBLE GUM”

Red Velvet’s Joy – “Love Splash!”

Jeon Somi – “CLOSER”

AB6IX – “STUPID”

AtHeart – “Push Back”

iii – “Forbidden Midnight”

idntt – “BOYtude”

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

Juniel – “COMET”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

Queenz Eye – “ACHA!”

Jo Jung Min – “Unattainable Love”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!

