Watch: Stray Kids Takes 4th Win For 'CEREMONY' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By IVE, CORTIS, And More

Watch: Stray Kids Takes 4th Win For "CEREMONY" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By IVE, CORTIS, And More

Music
Aug 31, 2025
by E Cha

Stray Kids has snagged a fourth music show trophy for “CEREMONY”!

On the August 31 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “CEREMONY,” aespa’s “Dirty Work,” and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.” Stray Kids ultimately took the win with a total of 5,804 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included IVE, Sunmi, CORTIS, TEEN TOP, Kep1er, Red Velvet’s Joy, Jeon Somi, AB6IX, AtHeart, iii, idntt, MADEIN S, AMPERS&ONE, Juniel, 8TURN, Queenz Eye, and Jo Jung Min.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “XOXZ”

Sunmi – “BLUE!”

CORTIS – “What You Want”

TEEN TOP – “Cherry Pie”

Kep1er – “BUBBLE GUM”

Red Velvet’s Joy – “Love Splash!”

Jeon Somi – “CLOSER”

AB6IX – “STUPID”

AtHeart – “Push Back”

iii – “Forbidden Midnight”

idntt – “BOYtude”

MADEIN S – “BLUE”

Juniel – “COMET”

AMPERS&ONE – “That’s That”

8TURN – “Electric Heart”

Queenz Eye – “ACHA!”

Jo Jung Min – “Unattainable Love”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

8TURN
AB6IX
AMPERSANDONE
AtHeart
CORTIS
idntt
iii
Inkigayo
IVE
Jeon Somi
Jo Jung Min
Joy
Juniel
Kep1er
MADEIN S
Queenz Eye
Red Velvet
Stray Kids
Sunmi
Teen Top

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read