'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' And Its Stars Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” absolutely dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

In its first week on air, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also swept the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min took No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

KBS 2TV’s “Twelve” shot to No. 2 on this week’s drama list, while stars Ma Dong Seok and Park Hyung Sik entered the actor list at No. 3 and No. 8 respectively.

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” stayed strong at No. 3 on the drama list, and star Lee Jin Uk came in at No. 6 on this week’s actor list.

SBS’s “The Winning Try” claimed No. 4 on the drama list, with leads Kim Yo Han and Yoon Kye Sang ranking No. 7 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “The Nice Guy” took No. 5 on this week’s drama list.

Finally, ENA’s new series “My Troublesome Star” rose to No. 6 on the drama list, while leading lady Uhm Jung Hwa entered the actor list at No. 5.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” KBS2 “Twelve” JTBC “Beyond the Bar” SBS “The Winning Try” JTBC “The Nice Guy” ENA “My Troublesome Star” tvN “Love, Take Two” KBS2 “Our Golden Days” KBS2 “Queen’s House” MBC “Mary Kills People”

While the drama list only includes series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list also includes cast members from OTT shows.

“Aema” star Lee Ha Nee made the list at No. 4 this week, while “Tempest” star Jun Ji Hyun followed at No. 10.

Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”) Ma Dong Seok (“Twelve”) Lee Ha Nee (“Aema”) Uhm Jung Hwa (“My Troublesome Star”) Lee Jin Uk (“Beyond the Bar”) Kim Yo Han (“The Winning Try”) Park Hyung Sik (“Twelve”) Yoon Kye Sang (“The Winning Try”) Jun Ji Hyun (“Tempest”)

