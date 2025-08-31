Stray Kids Breaks Record For Most No. 1s On Billboard 200 Of Any Group This Century With 'KARMA'

Stray Kids has made Billboard history—and achieved their biggest week yet in the United States—with “KARMA”!

On August 31 local time, Billboard announced that Stray Kids’ new album “KARMA” had debuted at No. 1 on its Top 200 Albums chart, making it their seventh consecutive album to top the chart.

With this latest entry, Stray Kids has become the first artist in the 69-year history of the Billboard 200 to have their first seven entries on the chart debut at No. 1.

Additionally, Stray Kids has now overtaken BTS, Linkin Park, and Dave Matthews Band to become the group with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this century (since 2000).

“KARMA” achieved Stray Kids’ biggest sales week yet in the United States: according to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “KARMA” earned a total of 313,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on August 28, marking a new personal record for the group.

The album’s total score consisted of 296,000 traditional album sales—making it the No. 1 best-selling album of the week in the United States and marking a new career high for Stray Kids—and 16,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 23.12 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week. “KARMA” also racked up 1,000 track equivalent album (TEA) units in its first week.

Notably, all of Stray Kids’ entries on the Billboard 200 have debuted at No. 1: before “KARMA,” the group previously topped the chart with “ODDINARY,” “MAXIDENT,” “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” “ROCK-STAR,” “ATE,” and “合 (HOP).”

Congratulations to Stray Kids on their impressive achievements!

