Update: 'Doctor Cha' Production Company Releases Statement In Response To Report About Season 2

Updated September 1 KST:

Following confirmation from Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul’s agency, the production company of “Doctor Cha” has now released a conflicting statement.

On the afternoon of September 1, a source from production company SLL stated, “Nothing has been concretely discussed yet regarding the production of ‘Doctor Cha’ Season 2.”

Original Article:

JTBC’s hit drama “Doctor Cha” has been confirmed for Season 2!

On September 1, a media outlet reported that “Doctor Cha” had kicked off preparations for the production of Season 2, reuniting its popular leads Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul.

In response to the report, Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul’s agency Alien Company confirmed, “Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul will star in Season 2 of ‘Doctor Cha.’”

Aired in 2023, “Doctor Cha” is a drama that follows the “ripped life stitches” of Cha Jung Sook (Uhm Jung Hwa), who transforms from a housewife of 20 years to a first year medical resident. The drama ended with its highest viewership, achieving an average nationwide viewership rating of 18.5 percent.

Uhm Jung Hwa was at the forefront of the show’s popularity, playing Cha Jung Sook, who, after graduating from medical school and spending over 20 years as an ordinary housewife, decides to resume the residency she once gave up.

Kim Byung Chul played Seo In Ho, Cha Jung Sook’s husband and a doctor—a finicky character with an intense sense of self-love.

