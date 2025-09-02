Han Suk Kyu Shows Friendly Side As Chicken Restaurant Owner While Exuding Charisma As Negotiator In “Shin’s Project”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Shin’s Project” has unveiled new stills featuring Han Suk Kyu!

“Shin’s Project” is a new drama starring Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.

In the released stills, Mr. Shin stands out as he easily moves between life as a chicken restaurant owner and a negotiation hero. In the stills, wearing a kitchen apron at the chicken restaurant, he greets customers with a bright smile, showing the friendly charm of a down-to-earth local business owner.

But the moment his gaze changes, the atmosphere shifts completely. As a legendary negotiator, Mr. Shin takes control of the entire room. When he sits across from someone for a serious conversation, he radiates an intensity that seems to see right through them.

There is likely a clear reason behind Mr. Shin’s constantly changing daily life. Moving between two worlds, he leaves people curious about what led him to live such a double life.

Mr. Shin’s clear shifts between roles are also aided by Han Suk Kyu’s careful styling. The actor said, “When he’s the chicken restaurant owner, I used soft colors and fabrics, and when he becomes the negotiator, I aimed for a sleeker, more polished look.” He added, “Just changing clothes on set made it immediately clear—‘Ah, now he’s the owner,’ or ‘Now he’s the negotiator’—so both the cast and crew could fully immerse themselves.”

“Shin’s Project” will premiere on September 15 at 8:50 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

