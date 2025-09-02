Watch: Choi Woo Shik, Jung So Min, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama

Upcoming SBS drama “Would You Marry Me” (literal title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage to win a luxurious newlywed home.

Choi Woo Shik plays Kim Woo Joo, the fourth-generation heir of Myeongsoondang, South Korea’s first bakery. Choi Woo Shik said, “I hope we can finish filming happily, and I will work hard.”

Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a struggling designer who proposes a fake marriage to Kim Woo Joo to win the luxury newlywed home. She added, “I hope no one gets hurt and that everything wraps up safely.”

From the first script reading, Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min showed dazzling chemistry as a fake newlywed couple. Choi Woo Shik shone as an elite heir, while Jung So Min delivered a lovable, relatable performance as a struggling designer and bride-to-be.

Also delivering strong and compelling performances were Bae Na Ra as Baek Sang Hyun, a department store executive who watches over Woo Joo and Mary; Shin Seul Ki as Yoon Jin Kyung, a family medicine specialist and Woo Joo’s soulmate; and Seo Bum June as another Kim Woo Joo, Mary’s former fiancé who shares the same name.

Joining the cast were Jung Ae Ri as Go Pil Nyeon, Woo Joo’s grandmother and chairwoman of Myeongsoondang; Kim Young Min as Jang Han Gu, Woo Joo’s uncle and a director at Myeongsoondang; Baek Ji Won as Kim Mi Yeon, Woo Joo’s aunt; and Yoon Bok In as Oh Young Sook, Mary’s mother.

The production team said, “From the very first script reading of SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama ‘Would You Marry Me,’ Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min heated up the session by showing 200 percent of their lovely romance and delightful comedic performances. We hope viewers look forward to the thrilling, sweet, and playful chemistry of Woo Joo and Mary as a fake newlywed couple during the 90 days they compete to win a newlywed home prize.”

Check out the full script reading video below!

“Would You Marry Me” is set to premiere in October. Stay tuned for more updates!

