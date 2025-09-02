“My Troublesome Star” Maintains Peak Ratings As “Love, Take Two” Sees Decline

Monday-Tuesday dramas “Love, Take Two” and “My Troublesome Star” are holding their ground in viewership!

According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent—matching its previous episode and marking the drama’s personal best so far.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Love, Take Two” garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent, showing a slight decline from its peak of 4.4 percent in the last broadcast.

Watch “My Troublesome Star” below:

Watch Now

Also watch “Love, Take Two” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)