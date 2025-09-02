ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin And BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun To Step Down As “M Countdown” MCs

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin and BOYNEXTDOOR’s Jaehyun are bidding farewell to “M Countdown.”

On September 2, a representative from Mnet’s “M Countdown” officially confirmed, “Jaehyun and Sung Han Bin will step down as MCs after the September 4 broadcast. For the time being, the show will continue with special MCs.”

Sung Han Bin has been hosting “M Countdown” since September 2023, earning praise for his steady presence and warm reactions over the past two years. Jaehyun joined in January 2024 alongside RIIZE’s Sohee, winning viewers over with his bright energy and quick wit.

The trio’s chemistry made them a fan-favorite lineup, though Sohee stepped down earlier in February.

“M Countdown” airs every Thursday at 6 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

