ZEROBASEONE Hits 1.1 Million First-Day Sales With New Album “NEVER SAY NEVER”

ZEROBASEONE’s latest comeback is off to a strong start!

On September 1 at 6 p.m. KST, ZEROBASEONE released their first full-length album “NEVER SAY NEVER” along with its title track “ICONIK.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “NEVER SAY NEVER” sold an impressive total of 1,102,096 copies on its first day of sales alone, securing yet another million-seller milestone for the group.

With this release, ZEROBASEONE has made history as the first K-pop group to have six consecutive albums surpass 1 million sales starting from their debut album. According to Hanteo Chart, they are also the first 5th-generation K-pop group to exceed 9 million cumulative album sales and the fastest K-pop group in the past two years to reach that milestone.

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE on this remarkable achievement!

