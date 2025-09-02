Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Sep 02, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from July 2 to August 2.

Yoo Jae Suk held on to his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,205,896, marking an 18.88 percent rise in his score since July. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “music festival,” “How Do You Play?”, and “Running Man,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “organize,” “donate,” and “challenge.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.37 percent positive reactions.

Lee Soo Ji rose to second place after seeing a 43.19 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score for August to 3,215,971.

Shin Dong Yup maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,000,018, marking a 31.45 percent rise in his score since last month.

Kim Joon Ho came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,990,836, marking an 86.14 percent increase in his score since July.

Finally, Kim Jong Min rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,504,708, marking a 14.59 percent rise in his score since last month.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Lee Soo Ji
  3. Shin Dong Yup
  4. Kim Joon Ho
  5. Kim Jong Min
  6. Jun Hyun Moo
  7. Kim Jong Kook
  8. Kang Ho Dong
  9. Seo Jang Hoon
  10. Kim Sook
  11. Yoon Hyung Bin
  12. Lee Young Ja
  13. Lee Sang Min
  14. Kim Dong Hyun
  15. Ahn Jung Hwan
  16. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  17. Tak Jae Hoon
  18. Lee Soo Geun
  19. Defconn
  20. Cho Sae Ho
  21. Park Na Rae
  22. Kim Gura
  23. Kim Young Chul
  24. Yang Se Chan
  25. Hong Hyun Hee
  26. Jung Hyung Don
  27. Jang Do Yeon
  28. HaHa
  29. Ji Suk Jin
  30. Yang Se Hyung

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

