Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from July 2 to August 2.

Yoo Jae Suk held on to his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,205,896, marking an 18.88 percent rise in his score since July. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “music festival,” “How Do You Play?”, and “Running Man,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “organize,” “donate,” and “challenge.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.37 percent positive reactions.

Lee Soo Ji rose to second place after seeing a 43.19 percent increase in her brand reputation index, bringing her total score for August to 3,215,971.

Shin Dong Yup maintained his position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,000,018, marking a 31.45 percent rise in his score since last month.

Kim Joon Ho came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,990,836, marking an 86.14 percent increase in his score since July.

Finally, Kim Jong Min rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,504,708, marking a 14.59 percent rise in his score since last month.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

