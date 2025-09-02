Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from July 3 to August 3.

“Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) continued its reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,444,631, marking a 3.28 percent increase in its score since July. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Park Na Rae,” “Joy,” and “Kangnam,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “study,” “training,” and “marry.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.59 percent positive reactions.

“Running Man” jumped to second place after seeing a 50.83 percent rise in its brand reputation index, bringing its total score to 4,158,823 for August.

“My Little Old Boy” took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,829,613, marking a 14.65 percent increase in its score since July.

“How Do You Play?” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,330,057, marking a 2.90 percent rise in its score since last month.

Finally, “National Singing Contest” came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,275,241, marking a 30.82 percent increase in its score since July.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

