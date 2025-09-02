Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

TV/Film
Sep 02, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from July 3 to August 3.

Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) continued its reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,444,631, marking a 3.28 percent increase in its score since July. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Park Na Rae,” “Joy,” and “Kangnam,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “study,” “training,” and “marry.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.59 percent positive reactions.

Running Man” jumped to second place after seeing a 50.83 percent rise in its brand reputation index, bringing its total score to 4,158,823 for August.

My Little Old Boy” took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,829,613, marking a 14.65 percent increase in its score since July.

How Do You Play?” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,330,057, marking a 2.90 percent rise in its score since last month.

Finally, “National Singing Contest” came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,275,241, marking a 30.82 percent increase in its score since July.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

  1. “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)
  2. “Running Man”
  3. “My Little Old Boy”
  4. “How Do You Play?”
  5. “National Singing Contest”
  6. Radio Star
  7. Immortal Songs
  8. Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”)
  9. 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
  10. “Korea-Japan Top 10 Show”
  11. The King of Mask Singer
  12. “Mr. House Husband”
  13. I Am Solo
  14. “Lovers of Joseon”
  15. “Whenever Possible”
  16. The Manager
  17. “Gag Concert”
  18. The Return of Superman
  19. “Amazing Saturday”
  20. “Same Bed, Different Dreams”

Watch “Home Alone” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

 

Or catch up on “Running Man” here:

Watch Now

 

 

And “My Little Old Boy” below!

Watch Now

 

 

2 Days & 1 Night Season 4
Amazing Saturday
Gag Concert
Home Alone
How Do You Play?
I Am Solo
Immortal Songs
Joy
Knowing Bros
Korea-Japan Top 10 Show
Lovers of Joseon
Mr. House Husband
My Little Old Boy
National Singing Contest
Park Na Rae
Radio Star
Running Man
Same Bed Different Dreams
The King of Mask Singer
The Manager
The Return of Superman
Whenever Possible

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read