Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Are Neighbors With A Complicated Relationship In “Last Summer” Poster

Upcoming drama “Last Summer” has unveiled a new poster!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a man and a woman, friends since childhood, who face the truth of their first love, hidden inside Pandora’s box.

Lee Jae Wook takes on a dual role as Baek Do Ha and his twin brother, Baek Do Young. Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Kyung.

The poster highlights the excitement between Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Kyung, whose chemistry seems ready to ignite just by being together.

In the poster, the two actors step fully into their roles as childhood friends Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Kyung, who share only 21 days during summer vacation. Standing side by side on the terrace of the duplex built by their fathers, they create a subtle tension that stirs curiosity about the romance to come.

Baek Do Ha looks toward Song Ha Kyung, but she gazes elsewhere instead of at him. Their mismatched eyes reflect Ha Kyung’s feelings as she turns away from Do Ha. As an adult, Ha Kyung, who continued to live in the duplex, ends up spending time together with Do Ha, who moves into the house next door.

While the poster’s overall color scheme reflects the refreshing energy of summer, it also hints at the chilly, bickering relationship between Do Ha and Ha Kyung.

The production team said, “The second poster shows the scenery of the duplex, where Do Ha and Ha Kyung’s story begins. Their narrative, which would not have started without this house, will meet viewers’ expectations. The episodes set in the duplex will also add interest, so we ask for your continued interest, and support.”

“Last Summer” is set to premiere November 1 via KBS2.

