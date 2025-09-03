“My Troublesome Star” Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet

ENA’s “My Troublesome Star” has reached a new peak in viewership!

According to Nielsen Korea, the drama’s sixth episode scored an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent, a notable 0.7 percent increase from its previous broadcast and the show’s highest rating to date.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Love, Take Two” recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent, dipping slightly from its last episode’s 3.9 percent.

