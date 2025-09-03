Jun Ji Hyun Joins Lee Byung Hun In Talks To Star In Korean Remake Of 'The Americans'

Jun Ji Hyun may be reuniting with Lee Byung Hun in the upcoming spy drama “Koreans” (working title)!

On September 3, it was reported that Jun Ji Hyun has been offered a lead role in “Koreans.”

In response, a representative from Jun Ji Hyun’s agency PEACHY shared, “She has received an offer to star in ‘Koreans,’ but her appearance has not yet been finalized. She is currently reviewing the project and will make a final decision after coordinating her already planned schedules and other details.”

Currently, Lee Byung Hun is in talks to star as the leading male. If both actors sign on, “Koreans” will mark the first time in 26 years that Jun Ji Hyun and Lee Byung Hun reunite on screen since their appearance as siblings in the 1999 SBS drama “Happy Together.”

In “Koreans,” they have reportedly been offered the roles of a married spy couple.

Directed by Ahn Gil Ho of “The Glory,” “Koreans” will be a remake of the popular American series “The Americans.” While the original unfolded during the Cold War of the 1980s, the remake will reimagine the story within the turbulent era of Korea’s military dictatorship.

Meanwhile, Jun Ji Hyun is currently gearing up for the premiere of Disney+’s original series “Tempest,” in which she stars alongside Kang Dong Won.

Stay tuned for more updates!

