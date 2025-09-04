Lee Kwang Soo And Byeon Woo Seok Confirmed To Join Yoo Jae Suk’s New Guesthouse Reality Show

Lee Kwang Soo and Byeon Woo Seok are set to star on Yoo Jae Suk’s new reality show!

“Yoo Jae Suk’s B&B” (working title) will follow Yoo Jae Suk as he runs a guesthouse for the first time, transforming into a camp host and creating special memories as staff and guest interact.

Lee Kwang Soo and Byeon Woo Seok will join Yoo Jae Suk as staff members helping run the camp. Lee Kwang Soo, who has shared a long-standing, effortless chemistry with Yoo Jae Suk, is expected to capture viewers’ attention again by showing a fresh side of his charm.

Byeon Woo Seok’s participation is expected to add a fresh dynamic as part of a new combination. His presence is drawing interest for the unpredictable energy he is likely to bring.

Producer Lee So Min said, “With the addition of this duo, who bring both familiarity and freshness, we expect to create a lively synergy and an even richer chemistry,” and added, “More staff members are also expected to join.”

“Yoo Jae Suk’s B&B” is slated to premiere in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

