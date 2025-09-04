Watch: Upcoming Drama 'Tempest' Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Footage And Cast Interviews

Disney+ has released a behind-the-scenes video for its upcoming original series “Tempest”!

“Tempest” follows Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a renowned UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.

The released video features interviews with the starring cast and captures the passionate atmosphere on set.

Jun Ji Hyun, who plays Moon Ju, remarked, “It was truly an honor just to have the opportunity to participate in the project.” She also shared, “Through the writer’s script, I worked hard to find the answers for my character,” highlighting the effort she put into portraying the complex character of Moon Ju.

John Cho, who plays Anderson Miller, the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, commented, “It was one of the most special experiences of my life.” Oh Jung Se, who portrays prosecutor Jang Joon Sang, shared, “My goal was simply to work with these people.”

Kim Hae Sook, who plays South Korea’s president Chae Kyung Shin, remarked, “I felt alive again and gained something truly precious.” Lee Mi Sook, who plays Im Ok Sun, revealed that the drama became a milestone in her acting career.

Kang Dong Won explained, “San Ho is a character who ends up helping Moon Ju when she is in danger,” hinting at his role as the man who chooses to protect her after the assassination attempt leaves her on the edge of despair.

Lee Sang Hee, who stars as Yeo Mi Ji, Moon Ju’s loyal aide, shared, “‘Tempest’ is a project that gives me pride. I’m so curious to see how viewers will receive it.” Joo Jong Hyuk, who portrays Park Chang Hee, Moon Ju’s chief of security, reflected on the warm and lively atmosphere on set.

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below!

“Tempest” will premiere with three episodes on September 10, followed by two new episodes weekly starting September 17, for a total of nine episodes.

