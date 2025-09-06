3 Moments That Beautifully Tie The Finale Of 'My Lovely Journey' Together

“My Lovely Journey” has finally come to a heartfelt close, leaving viewers with reconciliation, growth, and new beginnings. Throughout the series, Yeo Reum (Gong Seung Yeon) navigated the challenges of her past as a failed idol, discovered her own path as a travel reporter, and formed deep connections with those around her. The finale beautifully ties together her journey, showing her making peace with old rivalries, embracing her personal definition of success, and finally reconnecting with her hometown.

Here are three moments that beautifully concluded “My Lovely Journey.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Yeon Seok finally confesses his feelings to Yeo Reum

From the very beginning of “My Lovely Journey,” viewers have sensed Yeon Seok’s (Kim Jae Young) quiet affection for Yeo Reum. Although his feelings are clear through his constant care and concern; checking in on her, looking out for her on set, and always being by her side, he has never openly voiced his emotions. For weeks, fans watched their subtle moments together build anticipation for when his heart will finally be revealed.

In the finale week’s episode, that long-awaited moment arrives. Gathering his courage, Yeon Seok directly asks Yeo Reum if she is seeing Si Wan (Baekho) again, before telling her not to date him and instead choose to be with him. The straightforward confession is both heartfelt and mature, marking a turning point in their relationship.

Yeo Reum’s response is just as memorable. Rather than appearing shocked, she smiles warmly and teases him, asking, “Are you confessing your feelings to me, oppa?” The sweet exchange captures the natural chemistry between the two leads, leaving viewers swooning at their sincerity.

With a second season of “My Lovely Journey” already confirmed, anticipation is high to see how Yeon Seok and Yeo Reum’s romance deepens as they continue their journey together.

Yeo Reum reconciles with Eun Chae

One of the most poignant storylines in “My Lovely Journey” is Yeo Reum’s lingering wounds from her past as a failed idol. Even during her days with the group Flower Girl, she was never treated as the center. Instead, she remained in the background while only one member, Eun Chae (Park Bo Yeon), received the spotlight, admiration, and attention that come with being an idol. From the beginning, viewers are led to see Eun Chae as Yeo Reum’s rival, the one who seemingly stands in the way of her dreams.

However, the finale reveals a much more complex truth. After Si Wan and Eun Chae’s breakup, rumors swirl when an article claims that Eun Chae attempted suicide and that Yeo Reum is to blame. While speculation paints Eun Chae as manipulative, it is revealed that the article is a fabrication by her agency. Eun Chae herself does not condone the story.

In a heartfelt moment, Yeo Reum and Eun Chae finally come to understand each other. Their reconciliation highlights the harsh realities of the idol system while offering both women a chance to heal.

Yeo Reum finds her own definition of success

The finale of “My Lovely Journey” beautifully reflects just how far Yeo Reum has come. When the drama first began, she was someone who longed for the validation she never received as an idol. Landing a travel program on broadcast television felt like proof that she has finally “made it,” something her family can be proud of, a marker of conventional success that most people expect from an ex-idol.

However, through her journey of substitute travels, Yeo Reum discovers a deeper purpose. By helping others fulfill the trips they cannot take themselves, she not only brings healing to strangers but also begins healing parts of herself and slowly builds something meaningful under her own agency, a platform that reflects her heart, her voice, and her growth.

So when the chance arises to return to a mainstream broadcast, Yeo Reum initially accepts. But by the finale, she realizes that chasing recognition on television is no longer what she wants. Instead, she chooses the path she has created for herself, embracing success on her own terms. It is a mature and empowering moment that marks her true transformation.

In the final moments of “My Lovely Journey,” Yeo Reum’s growth comes full circle as she finally visits her hometown, a place she has avoided ever since moving to Seoul more than a decade ago. Returning after years of chasing dreams and enduring setbacks, this quiet yet powerful scene symbolizes how far she has come. No longer defined by failure or the need for external validation, Yeo Reum stands as someone who has created her own path, found her own voice, and embraced success on her own terms. It is a fitting, heartfelt conclusion to her transformative journey.

