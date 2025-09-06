Watch: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, And Jo Aram Chase A Life-Changing Shot In Teaser For New Drama 'To The Moon'

MBC’s upcoming drama “To the Moon” has released a new teaser video ahead of its premiere!

Based on the novel of the same name, “To the Moon” tells the survival story of three working-class women who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing. The drama will star Lee Sun Bin as Jung Da Hae, Ra Mi Ran as Kang Eun Sang, and Jo Aram as Kim Ji Song.

The newly released teaser starts with Da Hae energetically exclaiming, “I’ll do my best!” Though encouraged by others to simply try her hardest, her daily reality is anything but easy. In a comedic moment, she bumps heads with Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) and shouts, “I’m done trying!”—hinting at the show’s humorous and relatable tone.

Alongside Da Hae’s self-deprecating demeanor, Eun Sang remarks, “You need money. Only then can life change,” prompting Da Hae to take a once-in-a-lifetime shot at transforming her future. With the caption, “One shot at life! One shot at love!” the teaser showcases a series of bold, refreshing scenes that depict Da Hae’s dramatic life turnaround.

A romantic spark is also teased as Da Hae and Ji Woo share a quiet moment beneath blooming cherry blossom trees. Meanwhile, the trio’s lively adventures add both heart and humor to the story. The teaser wraps with their radiant smiles and the hopeful message: “A shining tomorrow is waiting for us. Let’s go!”

Watch the full teaser below!

“To the Moon” is set to premiere on September 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

