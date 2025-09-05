aespa Surpasses 1.11 Million Stock Pre-Orders For 'Rich Man'

It looks as though aespa will be continuing their perfect streak of million-seller albums!

On September 5, SM Entertainment announced that the group’s upcoming mini album “Rich Man” had surpassed 1.11 million stock pre-orders.

The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior to an album’s release. The figure is the estimated demand calculated using various factors, including how many albums were pre-ordered by fans.

Having sold over 1 million copies each of all their previous albums (“Girls,” “MY WORLD,” “Drama,” “Armageddon,” “Whiplash,” and “Dirty Work”), aespa appears to be on track to scoring their seventh consecutive million-seller with “Rich Man.”

aespa’s new mini album “Rich Man” will drop on September 5 at 1 p.m. KST, after which they will perform their new title track “Rich Man” for the first time on KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank” later in the day.

