DAY6 Renews Contracts With JYP Entertainment Ahead Of 10th Anniversary

All four members of DAY6 have renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment for the second time!

On September 5, JYP Entertainment officially announced, “With the 10th anniversary of their debut coming up on September 7, 2025, DAY6 has once again renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment.”

The agency continued, “We will continue to provide full support and encouragement for the sake of a brighter future for Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon, who have promised to continue their journey with JYP Entertainment based on a foundation of longtime trust, along with the fans who have been cheering them on.”

DAY6 first debuted under JYP Entertainment 10 years ago, in September 2015, and they renewed their contracts with the agency for the first time in 2022.

Meanwhile, DAY6 is currently gearing up to release their new full-length album “The DECADE” today at 6 p.m. KST. Check out their latest teasers for the album here!

Watch Wonpil in his drama “Best Mistake 3” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)