Lee Young Ae's Daughter Is Upset To Learn About Her Mom's Partnership With Her Crush Kim Young Kwang In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Kim Young Kwang will cause an unexpected rift in Lee Young Ae’s relationship with her daughter in the upcoming KBS drama “Walking on Thin Ice”!

“Walking on Thin Ice” tells the story of the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), a mother desperate to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Although Kang Eun Soo was once a housewife who lived an ordinary life, she finds herself pushed to the brink when her husband’s illness worsens and her family is plunged into financial ruin. When she unexpectedly stumbles upon a mysterious bag filled with drugs, her desperation drives her to strike up an unlikely alliance with Lee Kyung, an art teacher who secretly works as a drug dealer by night.

However, because Kang Eun Soo’s daughter Park Soo Ah (Kim Si Ah) has a crush on Lee Kyung, her decision to forge a business partnership with him winds up threatening their relationship. Although Park Soo Ah loves her mother dearly, she is shaken when she finds out that her mother and the teacher she has a crush on are sharing a secret.

“Mother, daughter, and teacher all wind up harboring secrets and lies for different reasons, leading to a suspenseful story,” said the drama’s production team. “Their complicated relationships, in which love and family are entangled, will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“Walking on Thin Ice” will premiere on September 20 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

