Jang Dong Yoon Meets His Serial Killer Mother Go Hyun Jung For First Time In 23 Years On 'Queen Mantis'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Queen Mantis” has shared a sneak peek of the tense reunion between Jang Dong Yoon and Go Hyun Jung!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon will star as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, Cha Soo Yeol looks nervous as he and fellow detective Choi Jung Ho (Cho Seong Ha) arrive for his meeting with his mother, whom he hasn’t seen in 23 years. His eyes betray the complicated emotions he feels at having to see her again, with an overwhelming mix of anger, anxiety, and fear bubbling up inside him.

When mother and son finally come face to face, Jung Yi Shin wears an unreadable expression that suggests she, too, is experiencing a complex mix of emotions.

“This is definitely not a mother-son reunion where they cry out loud in longing and joy,” said the “Queen Mantis” production team. “This will be a suspenseful and brutal reunion where both of them can’t stop suspecting one another.”

“As this scene is extremely crucial to the plot, both Go Hyun Jung and Jang Dong Yoon fiercely and desperately threw themselves into their acting,” they continued. “Please look forward to their performances.”

“Queen Mantis” premieres on September 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

You can also watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

