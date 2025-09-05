“BOYS II PLANET” Reportedly Preparing Spin-Off Survival Show For C-Group Trainees + Mnet Responds

“BOYS II PLANET” may be launching a new spin-off survival program soon!

On September 5, MyDaily reported that once Mnet’s “BOYS II PLANET” concludes with its live finale on September 25, the show will immediately kick off another spin-off survival program centered on the C-Group trainees.

The spin-off will reportedly be titled “BOYS PLANET C: Final Race” and will feature already eliminated C-Group contestants as well as C-Group trainees who don’t make it into the debut lineup in the upcoming “BOYS II PLANET” final.

The project is expected to form a new idol group made up entirely of Chinese members. While details such as the number of members and the team’s name have yet to be finalized, the group will reportedly primarily promote in China. Industry insiders note that the move is aimed at creating a locally-based idol group, given that restrictions from the ongoing Hallyu ban still limit Korean artists in China to small-scale activities like fan meetings, mini events, or signings.

In response to the report, a representative from CJ ENM’s Mnet stated, “It’s true that we are in the middle of planning the program, but since it’s still in the early stages, we’re discussing various possibilities.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

Meanwhile, the fourth round of global voting for “BOYS II PLANET” is currently ongoing on the Mnet Plus app. You can also check out the latest ranking of the top 24 trainees here!

