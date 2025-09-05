Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won, And More Are Entangled In A High-Stakes Assassination Attempt In New Drama 'Tempest'

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Tempest” has unveiled a set of new stills, offering glimpse into the complex web of relationships surrounding its central characters!

“Tempest” follows Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a renowned UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.

The newly released stills highlight the tension and dynamics among those entangled in the assassination plot. Moon Ju stands confidently before a large crowd, radiating charisma and strength. Meanwhile, San Ho’s piercing gaze reveals his heightened alertness, ever watchful of threats around her. Though wary of one another, the two must learn to trust and work together, sparking subtle yet compelling chemistry that viewers can look forward to.

Other characters also come into focus. Anderson Miller (John Cho) appears serious as he examines documents, hinting at a secret organization with the power to shake the world. Moon Ju’s loyal aide Yeo Mi Ji (Lee Sang Hee) and her chief of security Park Chang Hee (Joo Jong Hyuk) are shown actively investigating the incident amidst growing terrorist threats, further raising the stakes.

In one still, political heavyweight Im Ok Sun (Lee Mi Sook) is seen fastening a watch onto Chang Hee’s wrist, suggesting yet another twist involving her role as a powerful political figure.

The stills also introduce South Korean President Chae Kyung Shin (Kim Hae Sook); Yoo Un Hak (Yoo Jae Myung), the director of the National Intelligence Service engaged in a secretive phone call; presidential candidate Jang Joon Ik (Park Hae Joon) watching a monitor with a tense expression; and sharp-eyed prosecutor Jang Joon Sang (Oh Jung Se)—all hinting at their entangled motives and the tension-filled narrative that lie ahead.

“Tempest” will premiere with three episodes on September 10, followed by two new episodes weekly starting September 17, for a total of nine episodes.

