aespa Tops iTunes Charts Across The Globe With 'Rich Man'

aespa is making a splash on the international music charts with their latest release!

On September 5 at 1 p.m. KST, aespa made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini album “Rich Man” and its title track of the same name. Immediately upon its release, the mini album shot to the top of iTunes charts in various countries around the world.

By the morning of September 6 KST, “Rich Man” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 14 different regions, including Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan. The mini album had also entered the top 10 in 29 different regions, including the United States, France, Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Belgium.

Additionally, “Rich Man” topped QQ Music’s and KuGou Music’s digital album sales charts in China, along with AWA’s realtime rising chart chart in Japan.

Congratulations to aespa! If you haven’t already seen it, you can check out their epic new music video for “Rich Man” here!

Source (1)