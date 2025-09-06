Lee Sang Yeob Is Lee Jin Uk's Friend Who Married His Ex-Wife In 'Beyond The Bar'

The painful story of Lee Jin Uk’s failed marriage will be revealed on the next episode of “Beyond the Bar”!

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” is a legal drama starring Jung Chaeyeon as Kang Hyo Min, a confident and compassionate but inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner at the firm, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Yoon Seok Hoon will face off against Jung Won Joon (Lee Sang Yeob), the new husband of his ex-wife Seol Yeon Ah (Ji Yi Soo). After his divorce, Yoon Seok Hoon was unable to fill the void left by his ex-wife, and he lived a lonely life while co-parenting their dog, Hash.

Yoon Seok Hoon’s ex-wife, on the other hand, got remarried to his friend Jung Won Joon, with whom he went to high school. Unsurprisingly, having to watch his ex-wife and his friend start a new family together was a heartbreaking ordeal for the divorced attorney.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jung Won Joon pays a visit to Yullim, where Yoon Seok Hoon meets him not as a lawyer but as a client. During this tense encounter with the friend who married his ex-wife, Yoon Seok Hoon wears a solemn and determined expression that suggests something serious has happened to him.

Meanwhile, Yoon Seok Hoon’s loyal team members Kang Hyo Min and Lee Jin Woo (Lee Hak Joo) join forces to protect their leader. The intensity of the two younger attorneys’ passionate and fiery arguments will leave even Jung Won Joon speechless.

To find out what sort of legal battle will unfold between Yoon Seok Hoon and Jung Won Joon, catch the next episode of “Beyond the Bar” on September 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sang Yeob in “My Lovely Boxer” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)