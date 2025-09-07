NCT WISH's 'COLOR' Becomes Their Fastest Album To Sell 1 Million Copies

It took NCT WISH less than four days to smash their first-week sales record with their latest release!

On September 1, the rookie NCT unit made their return with the new mini album “COLOR” and its title track of the same name.

“COLOR” has now become NCT WISH’s fastest album to surpass 1 million sales. On September 4, Hanteo Chart reported that “COLOR” had already sold over 1.1 million copies, meaning that the mini album took less than four days to hit the 1 million mark.

Additionally, with three days still left to go before the end of the week, NCT WISH had already managed to break their personal first-week sales record of 1,087,838 copies (set by their previous mini album “poppop” earlier this year). As the week isn’t over yet, it remains to be seen just how much higher NCT WISH’s record will climb.

Congratulations to NCT WISH!